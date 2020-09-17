Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 66,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 41.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 570,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 78.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 95.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 86,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,773,434.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 756,097 shares of company stock worth $41,406,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.06. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

