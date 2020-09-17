Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 93,417 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,349 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 93,417 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.