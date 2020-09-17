Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 79,339 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Exponent worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exponent by 1,125.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 264,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Exponent by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,554 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Exponent by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 100,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $604,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,588 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.