Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 48,261 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,261 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ALLETE worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

ALE opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

