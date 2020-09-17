Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 432,872 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432,872 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Digital Turbine worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 59,136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 171,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after buying an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.