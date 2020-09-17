Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schneider National worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.