Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 190,450 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190,450 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Everi worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 25.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE:EVRI opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $712.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.97. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.