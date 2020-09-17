Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $214.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.