Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after purchasing an additional 129,404 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,143.33.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,265.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,238.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $983.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

