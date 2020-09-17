Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Smart Global worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 160.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 50.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 657.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Smart Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter.

SGH opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.54 million, a PE ratio of -209.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Smart Global’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

