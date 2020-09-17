Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,601,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 629,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $131.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $5,972,916.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,256,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,579 shares of company stock worth $36,092,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

