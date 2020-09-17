Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 7,408 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 2.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

