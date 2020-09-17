Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 535,992 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 131.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 944,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,992 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PlayAGS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 232.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 226,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

PlayAGS stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.80.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

