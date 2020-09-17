Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 473.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 69.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $616.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

