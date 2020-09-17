Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 35,635 Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Matrix Service worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 211,817 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 200.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 9.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 163,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $224.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.42. Matrix Service Co has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

