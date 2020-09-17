Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FAF opened at $52.55 on Thursday. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

