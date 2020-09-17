Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.56 Million in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Steelcase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 128.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares in the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 39.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SCS shares. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.58. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

