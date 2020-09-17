Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 2,252.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 296,590 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,157,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAFC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $272.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.29. Hanmi Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

