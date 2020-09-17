Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,430 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,701,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,926,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 797,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4,958.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 566,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

NYSE SEE opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

