Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415,608 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of TrueCar worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TrueCar by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in TrueCar by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $105,088. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.58. TrueCar Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. TrueCar’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

