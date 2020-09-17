Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,498 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of AdvanSix worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 274.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 181.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.00. AdvanSix Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

