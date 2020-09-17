Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ryder System worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 18.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 442.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.