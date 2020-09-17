Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,360 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

