Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 81.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,910 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

