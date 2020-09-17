Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Editas Medicine worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.