Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Ooma worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 56,362 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock worth $846,485. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ooma stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ooma Inc has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

