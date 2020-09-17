Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 591.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $171.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.08. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.