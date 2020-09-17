Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167,568 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PolyOne worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POL. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in PolyOne by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on POL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

POL opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.