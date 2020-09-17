Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $274 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $274,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $860,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,078.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,541.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,232.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,609.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.