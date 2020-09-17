Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,818 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 133,141 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.