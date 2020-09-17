Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of KBR worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.