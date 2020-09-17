Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $925.50 million, a PE ratio of 216.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $126,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,646 shares of company stock worth $692,884. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

