Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of SpartanNash worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $16.73 on Thursday. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $599.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1925 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.