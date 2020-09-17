Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 111.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $384.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,080 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $57,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,019. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

