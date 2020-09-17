Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 129.5% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,960,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,525 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $14,933,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,139,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,782,000 after acquiring an additional 279,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 305.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,588 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $3,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

