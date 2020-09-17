Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Rapid7 worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of RPD opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

