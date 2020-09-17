Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

