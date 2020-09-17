Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WH opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

