Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 86,442 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE:RHP opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

