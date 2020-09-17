Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 50,340 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,340 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Boingo Wireless worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $525.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.95. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

