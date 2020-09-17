Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 4,275 Shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLO. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

