Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 198,229 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,229 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 186,986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 675,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.