Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 3,051.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,416 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Wave Life Sciences worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WVE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 41.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $645.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.19. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.