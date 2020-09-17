Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 92,758 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,758 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Intersect ENT worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 563,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $393,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on XENT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $591.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

