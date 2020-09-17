Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 602,162 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 410,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $350,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $609.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,631.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares in the company, valued at $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,587 shares of company stock valued at $141,646. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

