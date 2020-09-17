Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 23,399 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 267.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.