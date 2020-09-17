Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 180,530 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,530 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.92% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $338.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

