Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 170,045 Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,045 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Gossamer Bio worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,894 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 47.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

