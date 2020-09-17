Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 127,607 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 283.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,607 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Natus Medical worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 519.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 82,858 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 168.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $618.15 million, a P/E ratio of -912.04 and a beta of 0.74. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

