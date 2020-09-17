Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,518.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.67 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.86.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

